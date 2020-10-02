Chilly for Friday Night Football

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds then frost possible after Midnight, Lows 38-40.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 58-60.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny then a few showers, Highs 60-64.
MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool, Highs 60-62.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild then a few sprinkles, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 63-67.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker