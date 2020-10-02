Chilly for Friday Night Football

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: It would be a good day to switch that cold brew to something hot if you are treating yourself this Friday. As we head transition into the afternoon, clouds will start to clear out from the overcast skies, but we will stick with some partly cloudy skies into the evening. It will be a good evening to sit around by a bonfire and soak in the Fall ambiance. High temperatures today will be well below average with temperatures around 56-58.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and the Fall-like weather is expected for the first weekend of October. Time to swipe out all the summer clothes for those flannels and sweatshirts! There will be a crispness in the air with highs around 59-61, which are still below average.