Chilly for Friday Night Football

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds then frost possible after Midnight, Lows 38-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 58-60.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny then a few showers, Highs 60-64.

MONDAY: Variable clouds, breezy and cool, Highs 60-62.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 66-70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and mild then a few sprinkles, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 62-66.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 63-67.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter