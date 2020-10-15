Chilly for Friday Night Football

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY: Winds will remain a talking point for today. Winds will be from the SW around 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 30mph into the afternoon. They will calm down by this evening. Into your afternoon, the forecast becomes tricky as mother nature has a strong cold front sweeping through the region earlier this afternoon. We will start to see rain showers in the area by mid afternoon with widespread rain coming this evening. Highs will be around 70-72 and we will reach that right after lunchtime. Once we get close to dinner, our temperatures will be on the decline as the cold front would have swept through by then. The front will really plummet our temperatures as we head into Friday and through the weekend.

FRIDAY: A stray morning shower is possible to start the day from the remnant cold front. Below average temperatures will make their way into the forecast today and into the weekend. There will be some chill in the air with cloudy skies to kickoff the weekend. Highs around 53-55. Brrr. Breakout the scarves and pumpkin spice lattes. Overnight Friday and into Saturday morning, our low temperatures will bottom out to the mid 30s, meaning there could be some patchy frost for the region. It will be a good day to stay inside, carve pumpkins, and drink coffee by a fire.