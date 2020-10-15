Chilly for Friday Night Football

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a few showers, Lows 41-45.

FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few sprinkles, Highs 52-56.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.

SUNDAY: More clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs 63-67.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, Highs near 60.

TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and mild, Highs 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds then a shower or two, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 70-74.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

