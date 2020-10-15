Chilly for Friday Night Football

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a few showers, Lows 41-45.
FRIDAY: Variable clouds and cooler with a few sprinkles, Highs 52-56.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 55-59.
SUNDAY: More clouds, breezy and warmer, Highs 63-67.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, Highs near 60.
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and mild, Highs 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds then a shower or two, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild, Highs 70-74.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker