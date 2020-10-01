Chilly for Friday Night Football

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Showers ending then a slow clearing, Lows 41-45.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 58-60.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Sprinkles ending then variable clouds, Highs 61-65.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 65-69.

WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and breezy then a few showers, Highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 60-62.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

