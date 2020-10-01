Chilly for Friday Night Football

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Showers ending then a slow clearing, Lows 41-45.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry, Highs 58-60.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers, Highs near 60.
MONDAY: Sprinkles ending then variable clouds, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, Highs 65-69.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix and breezy then a few showers, Highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler, Highs 60-62.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker