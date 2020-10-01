Chilly for Friday Night Football

7-Day ForecastTHURSDAY (October): This first of October will bring a mixed bag of weather conditions today. We will started the day with sunny conditions but it looks like mother nature has other ideas for the afternoon. Clouds will start to build into the region as we head into the mid afternoon hours with more widespread cloud coverage this evening. There is a chance for some stray sprinkles this afternoon and evening. It will be the hit and miss type showers so not everyone will receive rainfall. In terms of temperatures, it will once again be cool outside with expected highs near 63-65. The winds will also be noticeable from the SW around 10-15 mph, but there will not be strong wind gusts like yesterday.

FRIDAY: The second day of October is setting up nicely with patchy cloud coverage in through the Ohio Valley. It will remain cooler and Fall-like with highs around 58-60.