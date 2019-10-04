Chilly for High School Football

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds with chilly air, Lows 42-46
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
SUNDAY: Variable clouds with showers developing, Highs 71-75.
MONDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers, Highs 61-65.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 64-68.
WEDNESDAY: Sun/cloud mix, cool and dry, Highs 68-70.
THURSDAY: Variable clouds and warmer, Highs 70-74.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, less humid and cooler, Highs near 70.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker