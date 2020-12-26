Chilly overnight but we will warm up tomorrow

Happy Holidays Ohio Valley! Hopefully you have been able to bare the cold and snow!

Tonight: Clouds will start to clear out as the sun sets this evening. It will be cold once again with our low dropping down to the upper teens. The winds will play a factor and make it feel colder outside, blowing from the southwest around 5-10mph. Single digit wind chills are possible tonight into the early morning hours.

7-Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Clouds will continue to clear out as we head through the morning hours. Broken cloud coverage will allow sunlight to trickle its way down to the surface. We will also warm up! No more low 20s, our expected high temperature will top off in the mid 40s tomorrow. It does look like the snow will start to melt as we head into the beginning of the work week. Overall a pleasant day is expected for us in the region.

MONDAY: Clouds look to return and not allow us to see the sun again. I know, its winter… Temperatures will be mild for the end of December, our high will top off in the lower 40s. It is possible we see a few rain drops in the area as a weak cold front pushes through.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies will allow us to see the sunshine back overhead. That cold front that swept through Monday will return our temperatures close to seasonable levels, in the mid 30s. We look to remain dry as well.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds linger on into the midpoint of the new work week. Temperatures will warm up as we are expected to have winds from the south, bringing in a warmer air mass into the region. Our high will top off in the mid 40s.

New Years Eve: Almost the end of what has truly been a year we will never forget. Weather wise, we could actually see a repeat of what we saw on Christmas Eve. Models are indicating we see some rain showers to begin the afternoon as we will be in the warm sector of the low pressure system. Our high will be in the lower 50s. Once the cold front sweeps through, our temperature will drop and that will change all precip over to snow. Something we will continue to monitor for you.

New Years Day: Happy New Year! There could be a remnant A.M. snow shower, but the colder air will be locked in place. Our high temperature will be in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies are expected as we start the weekend. Temperatures will hover in the mid 30s.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey