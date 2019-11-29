Chilly shopping day ahead

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Remaining cloudy, a peek of sun possible, still cool, Highs 40-43.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles late, Lows 28-31.
SATURDAY: Snow flurries/mix early, then evening rain, Highs 41-44.
SUNDAY: Mild start with rain turning to snow in evening/night, Highs 53-56.
MONDAY: Clouds remain, flurries mix with rain showers, Highs 41-44.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies still, drier, Highs 39-42.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, dry and cool, Highs 40-43.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine and dry, Highs 41-44.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

