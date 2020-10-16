Chilly weather for the Ohio Valley this Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: A stray morning shower is possible to start the day from the passing cold front. Showery activity should wrap up by 8 A.M. this morning with clouds lingering around until this afternoon. Below average temperatures will make their way into the forecast today and into the weekend. There will be some chill in the air with highs around 53-55. Brrr. Breakout the scarves and pumpkin spice lattes. It will be a good day to stay inside, carve pumpkins, and drink coffee by a fire. Mostly sunny skies will be seen into the late afternoon and evening, but it will not help much to warm us up. Overnight and into Saturday morning, our low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s, meaning there could be some patchy frost for the region. The NWS has issued a freeze watch for our area.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and another good looking day for the Ohio Valley, it will just be a tad chilly once again. It will be feeling more like Fall with highs around 57-59.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and Fall feeling weather will stick around for the ladder half of the weekend. Highs around 64-66, making it feel seasonable. A good day to go to the pumpkin patch.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds for the beginning of the new work week as well as a chance for some sporadic showers off and on for the area. Highs around 61-63.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies will make their way back into the forecast for the Ohio Valley. There will be a chance for rain showers off and on for a good portion of the day. Temperatures will start to trend upwards and be around 65-67.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the new workweek will bring some warmth into the forecast but keep the trend of showers. Highs around 70-72.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer than usual temperatures are expected. Highs will be around 71-73.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey