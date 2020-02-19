Chilly with nice dose of sunshine today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Patchy frost with clouds then becoming sunny, Highs 35-38.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds but still cold, Lows 20-23.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds with stray flurry, afternoon sun, Highs 29-31.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice look but still chilly, Highs 34-36.
SATURDAY: Another day with sunshine and a bit warmer, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Sun mixed with clouds, dry and mild, Highs 47-49.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers returning, Highs 46-49.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray rain shower, Highs 46-48.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter