Chilly with nice dose of sunshine today

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Patchy frost with clouds then becoming sunny, Highs 35-38.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds but still cold, Lows 20-23.
THURSDAY: Morning clouds with stray flurry, afternoon sun, Highs 29-31.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice look but still chilly, Highs 34-36.
SATURDAY: Another day with sunshine and a bit warmer, Highs 44-47.
SUNDAY: Sun mixed with clouds, dry and mild, Highs 47-49.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with few showers returning, Highs 46-49.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with stray rain shower, Highs 46-48.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman