Chilly with lessening clouds on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, Lows 25-28.

MONDAY: Intermittent peeks of sunshine, windy later, rain moves in after midnight, Highs 45-47.

TUESDAY: Rain showers, windy, transitioning to a brief PM snow mix, Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Small chance for AM flurries, then a slight clearing, Highs around 35.

THURSDAY: A partly sunny sky, cold, Highs 28-30.

FRIDAY: Trending mainly sunny, chilly, Highs 35-37.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 43-45.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 46-48.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler