Clear and warm for your finally Friday

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: Happy Friday! There will be no surprises for us in the Ohio Valley today or into the weekend. Very strong high pressure will stay in place and the upper level warming will continue on as well. At the surface we will see the impacts of the warming with high temperatures around 68-70 degrees. There will be some severe clear skies and abundant sunshine rays shining down once again. If you haven’t raked the leaves yet, maybe do it today. If not, you can wait to do it this weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend will see unseasonably warm conditions and sunny skies. High temperatures will be around 69-71. Dust off the grills and maybe have some burgers and hot dogs. It will feel more like a nice “cool” late spring/early summer day for the area. Certainly not feeling like Fall or November anytime soon. We will chalk it up to 2020.

SUNDAY: Another warm one is expected to round off the weekend. High temperatures will be around 70-72 with sunny skies.

MONDAY: The new work week will continue to see sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather. The impressive upper level warming looks to stay intact by the midpoint of this work week. The threat for rain continues to be none. High temperatures will be around 72-74. We will actually be on a record watch. Record high of 72 degrees was set back in 1999. Something to keep an eye on.

TUESDAY: A possible change in pattern! Yea! Something to talk about, rain! It looks like a cold front will sweep through in the afternoon and bring a threat for some showers in the overnight hours. We will not cool down as of now. Temperatures will hover around 73-75. There is another record watch for our high temperature. A record of 75 degrees was set back in 1939. Back to back days with record breaking heat. Something you do not talk about much in November.

WEDNESDAY: Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all the men and women who served and protected the United States. Rain showers are expected to come off and on throughout the day as of now and we will start a downward trend in temperatures. Highs will top off around 66-68 with mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Two weeks away from Thanksgiving! Weather wise we will see partly cloudy skies and cooler (near normal) temperatures around 57-59.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey