Clear skies and sunshine for your Thursday

7-Day Forecast

THURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, similar conditions from the past few days will be seen today. The early morning commute will see chilly yet seasonal temperatures to begin the day. There could be some patchy fog for the early morning commute. Clear skies and sunshine is expected for the region once again with higher pressure to our northwest. It will be a nice and quiet day in the weather department. Winds will be calm, cloudless skies are expected, but a few fair weather cumulus clouds are possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be seasonal, around 66-68. A good day to be outside and rake leaves.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected as we inch closer to the weekend. High pressure will continue on and we will remain in the dry pattern. It will be another nice day with highs around 73-75, slightly above average.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies thanks to cloudy conditions are expected. There will be filtered sunlight to brighten things up for the weekend. The first day of the weekend will trend dry and warmer than average. Highs around 74-76.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds will filter in sunlight for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will remain slightly above average with highs around 69-71. The dry spell could come to an end thanks to a chance for some afternoon rain showers.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases mostly cloudy skies and a threat for rain showers in the first half of the day, but rain could linger into the afternoon. Highs around 68-70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperate weather is expected. Highs will be around 70-72.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the work week features broken clouds and some sunshine for the region. High temperatures will be around 67-69.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey