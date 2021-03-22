Clear skies and sunshine to kickoff the start of the work-week

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: After a weekend that was dominated by sunshine, we will be treated to the same weather to kickoff the new work-week. High pressure is parked over our region, giving us the wall to wall sunshine and hardly any clouds in the skies. The UV index will be in the moderate level, meaning you should wear SPF 30 sunscreen if you are outside for a prolonged period of time. With temperatures in the in mid 60s, you may be outdoors soaking up the sunshine. Just remember to stay hydrated and to wear sunglasses/sunscreen. Winds will be rather calm, blowing from the southeast around 3-7 mph. All and all an absolutely beautiful day to start the work-week off and that fair weather will continue tomorrow. As we head into the overnight period, we will stay clear from clouds and temps will bottom out in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: A tale of two days in one. The beginning stages of your Tuesday will be very pleasant with mostly sunny skies. The afternoon however, looks to have clouds building in and obstructing visibility from the sun. Temperatures will stay above average in the mid 60s and winds will not be an issue once again.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will return to the forecast as we head into the midpoint of the work-week. We could see some stray pockets of sunshine, but wall to wall does not look favorable. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for your afternoon high.

THURSDAY: Rain showers look to return to the forecast on Thursday afternoon. Cloudy skies will stick around from the morning hours into the afternoon. Temperatures could flirt with 70 degrees in afternoon. Rain showers are likely through the overnight into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers are likely into Friday morning and will start to end by dinner time. It will be breezy at times with possible wind gusts of 45 mph. Not much sun is expected but our afternoon high will be in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: The sun will return as we head into the start of the weekend. Temperatures will be cooler compared to the work-week but still in the upper 50s for your high. Get the garden prep work started!

SUNDAY: Clouds will build into the Ohio Valley and we have a chance for some showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey