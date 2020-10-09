Clear skies and warmer air in place for the Ohio Valley

7-Day Forecast

FRIDAY: It’s Friday! The weekend is just around the corner. Looking at your weather, mostly sunny skies are expected as we inch closer to the weekend. There is not much to talk about in terms of notable weather features for us in the Northeast. High pressure will continue on and we will remain in the dry pattern. It will be another nice day with highs around 73-75, slightly above average. Clouds will start to build in as we head into the afternoon and stick with cloud coverage into the overnight. That is when we will start to notice a change in the weather pattern.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies thanks to cloudy conditions are expected. There will be filtered sunlight for the region, so it will not be as dark or overcast. The first day of the weekend will trend dry, but a stray shower is possible thanks to the added moisture in the upper levels of the atmosphere from the hurricane. We will see warmer than average temperatures, with highs around 75-77.

SUNDAY: Broken clouds will filter in sunlight for the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will remain slightly above average with highs around 72-74. The dry spell will come to an end thanks to some afternoon rain showers. Showers are likely to continue on into the evening.

MONDAY: The next work week showcases mostly cloudy skies and a threat for rain showers in the first half of the day. The rain should clear out by the afternoon. Highs around 71-73.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and temperate weather is expected. Highs will be around 67-69.

WEDNESDAY: The midpoint of the work week features few clouds and sunshine for the region. High temperatures will be around 69-71.

THURSDAY: As we continue on in the ladder half half of the work-week, there will be broken clouds and some sun. Highs around 70-72.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey