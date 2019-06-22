Clear skies for Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, early morning chill & fog, Lows 52-55.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies, minimal clouds, Highs 79-82.

MONDAY: Heavier rain showers from ongoing thunderstorms, Highs 81-83.

TUESDAY: Predawn showers possible, otherwise partly sunny skies, High 80-82.

WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunshine, few clouds, Highs 82-84.

THURSDAY: More sun than clouds, humid, Highs 83-86.

FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine, hot, Highs could exceed 85.

SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, humidity increasing, Highs 82-85.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler