Clear skies for Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, early morning chill & fog, Lows 52-55.
SUNDAY: Sunny skies, minimal clouds, Highs 79-82.
MONDAY: Heavier rain showers from ongoing thunderstorms, Highs 81-83.
TUESDAY: Predawn showers possible, otherwise partly sunny skies, High 80-82.
WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunshine, few clouds, Highs 82-84.
THURSDAY: More sun than clouds, humid, Highs 83-86.
FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine, hot, Highs could exceed 85.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, humidity increasing, Highs 82-85.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler