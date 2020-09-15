Clear skies for the entirety of your Tuesday

7-Day Forecast

TUESDAY: Clear skies overnight will bottom out our temperatures early this morning to the mid 40’s. There is a chance that patchy valley fog will develop near the Ohio River this morning as well. Certainly want to have a jacket for the early endeavors. Mostly sunny skies and the seasonable weather will continue this afternoon. It will also be rain free and no mugginess to stick around as well. It looks like we will have a period where we get to transition into fall-like weather instead of it coming in without warning. We are seven days away till Autumn, and it will feel like it as we get closer. Highs around 72-74.

WEDNESDAY: If you want one last day for summer like weather, well here it is. We will be a few degrees above average in terms of the high temperature. It could be the last time we get close to 80 degrees this year. Mostly sunny skies are expected. Enjoy the last forecast day of “summer” weather. Highs around 79-81.

THURSDAY: Comfortable weather will continue with near seasonal temperatures. The forecast has been updated and it looks like we are in a dry pattern. There could be a stray sprinkle due to the mostly cloudy skies anticipated. Highs will be around 75-77.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected and the forecast into the weekend looks dry. It may be a little chilly to some because temperatures are expected to be below average. Highs around 67-69.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies and fall like weather as we approach the Autumnal Equinox. Highs around 66-68. Good weather to have a fire outdoors and curl up in a blanket.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures. Highs around 69-71.

MONDAY: To start the next work week I am seeing the dry weather continue on with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 71-73.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey