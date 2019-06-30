Clear skies on Sunday night

Weather
7DAYAGAIN_1549913147942.png

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and a little cooler, Lows 56-58.
MONDAY: Sunshine remains, with clouds increasing after sunset, Highs 79-83.
TUESDAY: Slight chance for thunderstorms, partly sunny, hot, Highs 86-88.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorm development possible, Highs 85-87.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds with a potential storm or two, Highs 84-86.
FRIDAY: A possibility for storms to pop-up, partly cloudy, Highs 85-87.
SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, could see a storm or two, Highs 82-84.
SUNDAY:Partly sunny skies, a little less hot, Highs near 82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

