Clear skies on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and a little cooler, Lows 56-58.

MONDAY: Sunshine remains, with clouds increasing after sunset, Highs 79-83.

TUESDAY: Slight chance for thunderstorms, partly sunny, hot, Highs 86-88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorm development possible, Highs 85-87.

THURSDAY: Broken clouds with a potential storm or two, Highs 84-86.

FRIDAY: A possibility for storms to pop-up, partly cloudy, Highs 85-87.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun, could see a storm or two, Highs 82-84.

SUNDAY:Partly sunny skies, a little less hot, Highs near 82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler