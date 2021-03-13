Clear start to your week, but rain is on the way

(7-Day Forecast)

Sunday: Mostly clear with breezy conditions as winds are out of the NW at 6-16mph. High of 51.

Monday: Clouds increasing throughout the day with rain beginning in the evening. It will move through relatively quickly leaving us with mostly cloudy conditions. High of 44.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower here-or-there throughout the day. High of 57.

Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly cloudy with a high of 63. Rain will begin in the evening and last overnight.

Thursday: Rain throughout the day with a low of 29 so we could see a few snowflakes as the temperatures drop overnight. High of 55 degrees and mostly cloudy.

Friday: Starting off mostly cloudy with clearing throughout the day. High of 45.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 46.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler