Clearer skies and warmer temps tomorrow

(7-Day Forecast)
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation in the morning. High of 39.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rain moving in overnight. High of 49.
Thursday: Rain starting in the very early morning and transitioning to snow. Mostly cloudy, high of 46.
Christmas Day: Chance of snow in the early morning under mostly cloudy conditions. High of 18. Feels like temps will be in the single digits.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 27.
Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 39.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler