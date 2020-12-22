Clearer skies and warmer temps tomorrow

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation in the morning.  High of 39.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rain moving in overnight.  High of 49.

Thursday:  Rain starting in the very early morning and transitioning to snow.  Mostly cloudy, high of 46.

Christmas Day:  Chance of snow in the early morning under mostly cloudy conditions.  High of 18.  Feels like temps will be in the single digits.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy, high of 27.

Sunday:  Partly sunny, high of 39.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler

