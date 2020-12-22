Clearer skies and warmer temps tomorrow

(7-Day Forecast)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed precipitation in the morning. High of 39.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rain moving in overnight. High of 49.

Thursday: Rain starting in the very early morning and transitioning to snow. Mostly cloudy, high of 46.

Christmas Day: Chance of snow in the early morning under mostly cloudy conditions. High of 18. Feels like temps will be in the single digits.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high of 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high of 39.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high of 37.

