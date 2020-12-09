Clearer skies for your Thursday

(7-Day Forecast)
Thursday: Fog to start the morning, otherwise, mostly clear with a high temperature of 47.
Friday: Clouds increasing throughout the day, high temperature of 52.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain starting in the afternoon and continuing overnight. High temperature of 53.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain in the morning. High temperature of 45.
Monday: Partly sunny with possible flurries, high temperature of 37.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 38.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 36.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler