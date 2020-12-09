Clearer skies for your Thursday

(7-Day Forecast)

Thursday: Fog to start the morning, otherwise, mostly clear with a high temperature of 47.

Friday: Clouds increasing throughout the day, high temperature of 52.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain starting in the afternoon and continuing overnight. High temperature of 53.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain in the morning. High temperature of 45.

Monday: Partly sunny with possible flurries, high temperature of 37.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high temperature of 38.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high temperature of 36.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler