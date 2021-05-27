Clearing and drying out this Thursday

7-Day Forecast:

THURSDAY: Sky conditions will drastically improve and the area will start to dry out from yesterday’s rain showers. Weak high pressure will start to build in, clearing skies through the morning and afternoon hours. It will be a mostly sunny day, which will allow you to cut the grass or be outside for almost all of the day. Through the morning hours, we could see some areas of fog developing in the lower lying regions. Temperatures right now are in the mid to low 60s with some cities reporting upper 50s. We will max out thermometers in the upper 70s this afternoon, which is closer to average for the end of May. The UV index will be very high this afternoon, meaning sunburn will take place in 20 minutes or less, so apply sunscreen often and stay hydrated. Winds will be very tame and blow from the northwest around five mph. Dew point temperatures have dropped and it will not feel as sticky anymore. The overnight hours have clouds building ahead of the next rain maker. Low temps tomorrow morning will be in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: An overcast and grey day is likely with a high probability for a steady, soaking rain to end the work-week. Temperatures will drop down to the upper 60s if not near 70 degrees for our high. Rain showers will start in the mid morning hours and stick around for most of the day. Once the rain wraps up Saturday afternoon, we will have received anywhere from a half to one and a quarter inches of rain. Much cooler air is likely as we head into the beginning of the weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy as we head into Memorial Day Weekend. There is a chance for some lingering showers both in the morning and afternoon hours. Temperatures will be chilly as we will struggle to get out of the mid to low 60s for our high. Conditions will improve by the holiday itself.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to end your weekend and we will get back closer to seasonable conditions. Temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for our high and it will be a good day to be outside and prep the yard if you plan to do anything for Memorial Day.

MEMORIAL DAY: For your Memorial Day Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 70s. Conditions look to be in the green if you want to plan outdoor activities for your holiday and kickoff the unofficial start to summer.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy the quiet and calm weather.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to begin the day, but rain showers are possible in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey