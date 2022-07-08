7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Although there were a few bright spots across the Ohio Valley skies today, it was a predominately grey day for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Warm muggy air and our next weather system approached the region and started to fire up light pockets of rain just around lunchtime. We will likely stick with the pockets of rain for the afternoon and evening hours today. Rain totals will likely reach about quarter inch into the early Saturday morning across the board. Daytime highs today maxed out in the upper 70s to low 80s with added cloud cover stunting warmth to gather. It was another sticky day though. Tonight, rain showers will be around with isolated storms possible. Overnight lows will dip down to the mid-60s with a northeast wind around 5 mph. A few pockets of fog are possible for Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Patchy clouds with chances for rain in the early morning hours of the day, but most of the region stays dry. The afternoon will start to clear out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a good afternoon and evening to be outside since we have not been able to enjoy the outdoors as much this week.

SUNDAY: High pressure finally returns, allowing for sunshine back across the Ohio Valley skies. Temperature wise, we will stay in the lower 80s with dew point temperatures returning to the comfortable category finally. The only problem, it does not stay comfortable for long.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s. A good day to be outside and soak up the sunshine if you are able to. It will also start to feel sticky again with a return of southerly winds.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon. A cold front will advance through and possibly provide a few rumbles of thunder. This will fully clear out the stubborn mugginess and give us some seasonably cooler conditions later in the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: More chances for rain across the Ohio Valley, primarily in the morning hours. We could filter in a bit of sun for the second half of the day. Temperature wise, we remain in the mid to low 80s.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the ladder half of the work-week as high pressure returns to the area. Temperature wise we will max out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY: More sun to end the week with temperatures back in the seasonable summer standard! Meaning we will max out in the mid to low 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey