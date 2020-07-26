Clearing out on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little sticky, AM patchy fog, Lows 67-69.
MONDAY: Sunny and hot, spotty PM storms with a few more by nighttime, Highs around 90.
TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms especially in the AM, Highs 83-85.
WEDNESDAY: A lot of sunshine, Highs around 85.
THURSDAY: Broken clouds, Highs 83-85.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, chance PM, Highs 82-84.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, Highs near 85.
SUNDAY: Clouds and sunshine, Highs 85-87.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler