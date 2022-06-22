7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mainly sunny to begin the day, but the heat mixing with the tropical dew points will be fuel to any thunderstorms that develop across the Ohio Valley this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our region outlined in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five. Primary concerns will be gusty winds and the potential for hail formation. The timeframe for storms will likely be after 4 PM. The brunt of the storms are likely to our southwest, but storms can still initialize across our region. High temperatures today were in the upper 80s to low 90s with dew point temperatures in the 70s, which makes it feel tropical. Tonight, most of the showers and storms will start to clear out through the evening hours with clearing skies after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 60s. Muggy levels will start to drop once the cold front advances through and shifts winds to the northwest.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds with mostly sunny skies for the day. High temps will be in the mid to low 80s as the cold front will suppress temperatures for at least one day. Muggy levels will also return to comfortable standards. We will see high heat back in the forecast to end the week and transition into the weekend. High pressure will likely stay in place as well.

FRIDAY: Partly/mostly sunny skies for the area with temperatures sitting in the mid- 80s. Dew point levels will likely be back on the climb but should stay in the comfortable category.

SATURDAY: More sunshine for everyone to enjoy the first official weekend of Summer. Temperature wise, we will max out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Muggy levels will also be high. Enjoy some time by the pool if you can do so.

SUNDAY: The heat will continue with a chance for some showers to develop. Since temperatures will be rather high, we could see a few thunderstorms fire up. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Sky coverage will be mostly cloudy for most of the day.

MONDAY: Partly sunny will best describe sky coverage with temperatures down in the upper 70s. It will be a nice change of pace to take a break from the heat.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and summer-esque with temperatures maxing out in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies yet again with temperatures expected back towards the lower 80s, which is on par for average.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey