Clearing skies, but cooler for your Monday

7-Day Forecast:

MONDAY: A much improved day compared to what we saw yesterday is expected for the start of the work-week. Cooler air will be present this morning as temperatures are ranging in the mid to upper 30s right now. I expect to see some patchy fog developing as the morning progresses. Sky coverage will continue to improve throughout the day, becoming partly cloudy by this afternoon. More sunshine is expected as well, so that will be a lift in the spirits. Especially after a soaking rain we received yesterday. With the sunshine in place, we will not warm up. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will generally blow from the northwest around 4-8 mph. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will start to build in, but another cool morning is likely for your Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 30s to wake up to.

TUESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds for your Tuesday as weak high pressure builds in. The high pressure will allow us to keep with the sunshine, but northwesterly winds will keep us well below average. Temps max out in the mid 50s and average highs for this time of year is in the 70s. Into the overnight hours, temps will be in the mid 30s and some areas of frost are likely. Probably a good idea to pull in the plants or cover them.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the midpoint of the work-week. Temperatures remain cooler than average, maxing out around 60 degrees. Winds will not be a factor thanks to our friend high pressure.

THURSDAY: A few clouds will provide some eye candy on your Thursday. Temperatures reach the mid 60s for our afternoon high. No rain in the forecast so far and we will stay that way for one more day.

FRIDAY: The longer stretch of no rain comes to an end as a low-pressure system is expected to swing in and provide the chance for rain showers. It will not be a full wash-out. Temperatures will max out in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies will return and the long term temperature trend has us finally getting closer to average temperatures for the midpoint of May. We will have temps in the upper 60s for our high, but we have a chance of seeing some rain showers in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds for your Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for your high.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Meteorologist Zach Petey