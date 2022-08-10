7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Grey skies were back across the board with spotty showers and storms progressing through the region. There were a few cells earlier on this morning with another dose of rain south of I 70 this afternoon. A few thunderstorms developed over Northern WV this afternoon and evening as well. Temperatures were cooler today, due to the prominent cloud cover. We maxed thermometers in the mid to upper 70s with dew point temperatures staying in the sticky category. It will feel more bearable over the next few days. An Areal Flood Watch continues for areas south of I 70 until 8 PM tonight. Heavy rain could produce flash flooding conditions and raise streams and creeks over their embankments. Never drive through ponded water. Tonight, scattered showers will be possible due to the warm and saturated air-mass overhead. Most of the rain will start to wrap up before midnight with gradual clearing possible. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: High pressure will begin its slow approach into our area as we head into the second half of the week. There will likely be some shower activity in the afternoon with relief from the oppressively high dew point temperatures on the way. Sky coverage will be mostly sunny for most of the day. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s with noticeable winds.

FRIDAY: The area of high pressure fully takes hold with sun filled skies back in the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s with a refreshing air mass in place. Perfect weather to take an afternoon or evening stroll in the park of head over to Oglebay for a walk. Dew point temperatures will stay very comfortable through the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases partly/mostly sunny skies with not much weather action going on for right now. High pressure will be in place, keeping conditions sun filled and dry. Temperatures will max out in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the end of the weekend. We will see temperatures approach the 80-degree threshold. It will be another fine day to be outdoors and catch up on the grass cutting. A few showers are possible in the evening hours, but the bulk of rain will hold off till Monday.

MONDAY: More clouds in the sky with warm and muggy air returning. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a few showers possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with another threat for rain. This time, likely to be a bit more widespread in coverage. Temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy conditions for mid-week with chances for rain. Temperature wise, we will remain in the mid-70s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey