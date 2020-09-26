Clearing sky on Saturday night

7-Day ForecastFRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies are expected if not broken cloud decks in through the Ohio Valley this Friday afternoon. We will see more sun in the region today compared to yesterday. It will be a good day to be outdoors and enjoy the last few days of warmth. This weekend will possibly be the last time we see temperatures near 80 for the rest of the year. It looks like next week we will be hit with a cold spell of fall-like temperatures. Highs around 78-80.

SATURDAY: A very nice day to be outside and once again take advantage of the warmth. It looks to be a good grilling and outdoors day. Partly cloudy skies will allow most of the day to receive sunshine with temperatures expected to be near 79-81.