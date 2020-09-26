Clearing sky on Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, Lows around 60.
SUNDAY: Sunshine and warmth, Highs 78-80.
MONDAY: Clouds, with showers and a few afternoon rumbles of thunder, Highs 77-79.
TUESDAY: Cooler, showers and cloudy, Highs 66-68.
WEDNESDAY: Broken clouds, few showers, Highs around 65.
THURSDAY: Decent sunshine, maybe a shower, Highs 60-62.
FRIDAY: Even cooler, an afternoon shower possible, Highs 57-59.
SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, Highs 56-58.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler