Closings and Delays
Barnesville Exempted Village School Belco Works Bellaire City Schools Belmont Career Center Bishop Mussio Elementary Bishop Mussio Jr. High Bridgeport City Schools Buckeye Local Schools Doddridge County Schools East Richland Christian Edison Local Schools Harrison Career Center Harrison County Dev. Program Harrison Hills Schools Indian Creek Local Schools Jefferson County Christian Jefferson County JVS MACO Workshop Martins Ferry Christian Grade Martins Ferry Schools Miss Syd's Preschool Monroe Achievement Center School of Hope & Board of DD Transportation Shadyside Local Schools St Clairsville City Schools St Sylvester Central School Switzerland of Ohio Schools Union Local Schools

Closings

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 / 05:58 AM EST

B

Barnesville Exempted Village School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Belco Works

School

Delayed 2 hours

Bellaire City Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Belmont Career Center

Clairsville School

Delayed 2 hours

Bishop Mussio Elementary

School

Delayed 2 hours

Bishop Mussio Jr. High

School

Delayed 2 hours

Bridgeport City Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Buckeye Local Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

D

Doddridge County Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

E

East Richland Christian

School

Delayed 2 hours

Edison Local Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

H

Harrison Career Center

Clairsville School

Delayed 2 hours

Harrison County Dev. Program

School

Delayed 2 hours

Harrison Hills Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

I

Indian Creek Local Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

J

Jefferson County Christian

School

Delayed 2 hours

Jefferson County JVS

School

Delayed 2 hours

M

MACO Workshop

School

Delayed 2 hours

Martins Ferry Christian Grade

School

Delayed 2 hours

Martins Ferry Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

Miss Syd's Preschool

School

Delayed 1 hour

Monroe Achievement Center

School

Delayed 2 hours

S

School of Hope & Board of DD Transportation

School

Delayed 2 hours

Shadyside Local Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

St Clairsville City Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

St Sylvester Central School

School

Delayed 2 hours

Switzerland of Ohio Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

U

Union Local Schools

School

Delayed 2 hours

