Cloud breaks later today

TODAY: Clouds to start, few cloud breaks midday, dry until night, Highs 52-54.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain around midnight, some soaking, Lows 41-43.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain through morning, drier late day, Highs 53-56.
THURSDAY: Some sunshine and warmer, nice day, Highs 64-66.
FRIDAY: Rain showers return, still warm, few t-storms, Highs 60-63.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms likely, Highs 66-69.
SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with few showers, Highs 57-59.
MONDAY: Cooler, but drier with some sun again, Highs 51-54.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

