7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain shower activity started to wrap-up around 5/6 AM this morning with most of the Ohio Valley generally seeing around 1″ – 1.5″ of rainfall from our last system. A steady drop in temps were felt as well since the morning hours. We initially maxed out in the mid to upper 30s with a return of colder air thanks to northwesterly flow back in control. It has been breezy at times too, wind gusts have approached 40 mph at the Wheeling Ohio Co. Airport, meaning that the wind-chill factor has been in place for most of the region. A few scattered flurries are possible as we continue this evening with little to no accumulation expected. Overnight low temps will be down in the mid to low 20s as we head into Saturday morning. Abundant cloud cover is also expected to start the weekend.

SATURDAY: The day will start off a bit greyer with clearing skies into the afternoon. We will not see wall to wall sunshine, however it will be partly cloudy and seasonable across The Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. High temperatures will stay closer to the upper 30s, but it may feel slightly cooler with any wind. At least we are expected to see a return of some sunshine.

SUNDAY: More rays of sun compared to clouds in the area with temperatures returning to the mid 40s. Winds could make it feel slightly colder as winds could gust upwards of 30 mph. A stray pocket of wintry mix could move in late in the day, with most of the I 70 corridor staying dry. There could be a few snow flurries late Sunday night as well, with little to no accumulation.

MONDAY: Mostly is the trend for right now as high pressure builds in across the land. Maximum temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: MARCH starts off with mostly cloudy skies with mild air returning. We will max out thermometers in the mid to upper 40s. A few pockets of drizzle could fall thanks to the grey and gloomy skies.

WEDNESDAY: A sun and clouds mix for the midpoint of the new work-week. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry as the quiet stretch of weather continues. High temps will be in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: 50-degree weather could make another appearance back in our extended forecast. Sky coverage will be partly cloudy and quiet for now.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey