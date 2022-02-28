7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Another beautiful day across the Ohio Valley for the last day in February. Bright blue skies, plentiful sunshine, and temperatures were seasonable for a change. It was nice day to be outside (albeit a jacket was probably needed because of the noticeable winds). Sunshine was able to warm the face and give a sense that Spring is coming sooner than later. High temperatures today were in the mid to low 40s. We start Meteorological Spring tomorrow and change the calendars to March, that is some good news that the end is finally in sight. Tonight, cloud cover will start to increase with not as much sun expected tomorrow. Overnight low temps will be in the mid 30s with temperatures expected to rise after midnight. We will likely head out the door in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: March starts off with mostly cloudy skies with mild air returning. We will max out thermometers in the mid 50s. It will likely be breezy at times though. We are also in Meteorological Spring, so that is good news right? Patchy clouds and sun early in the day with more clouds than sun for the second half of the day. Winds will generally blow from the southwest around 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 possible. A few stray pockets of drizzle are possible for areas north of I 70, but most of us will remain dry.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sunshine dominating our area as a weak system moves in. This will bring patchy rain showers for Northern WV and Southeastern OH as well. They will be scattered in nature with not everyone seeing rainfall. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s once again. Colder air will return behind the weak front.

THURSDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry with a slight dip in temps. Middle and upper-level winds shift and blow from the northwest, bringing in colder air back to the Ohio Valley. Temps will hover around 40 degrees. High pressure overhead will keep us dry and rain free until the weekend.

FRIDAY: Sky coverage will be cloudy again with temperatures back on the upwards climb. We will be closer to the upper 40s for our maximum high.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a return of rain shower activity for the second half of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. This will feel more like Spring!

SUNDAY: Rain showers with some pockets of steady, soaking rain for Sunday morning. Temperatures flirt with the mid 60s.

MONDAY: More chances for rain showers for the start of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s and it will feel like a Monday.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey