7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Quiet, calm, yet warm for the beginning of our Friday. It was another unseasonably warm and sun-filled day for the Ohio Valley. Just a few high thin (cirrus) clouds overhead made things look and fell more like September. Temperatures this morning were in the mid to low 50s to start with an increase as we transitioned further into the afternoon, we did warm up toward the lower 70s. It was very warm for the beginning of November, average highs normally sit in the mid-50s. Winds were somewhat noticeable today, blowing from the south around 5-10 mph with isolated gusts of 20 mph. Winds will be noticeable again tomorrow afternoon and evening. As you head out for Friday night football, you may only need a light jacket with kickoff temperatures ranging in the mid to low 60s. Tonight, patchy clouds will start to build in as we head into the overnight period. Overnight lows will be down in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is still warmer than our average high for this time of year.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy for our Saturday. We will remain unseasonably warm, in the upper 70s for daytime highs. No record-breaking heat though, that was 83 degrees set back in 1948. There is a chance for some spotty showers late Saturday afternoon and evening. This could linger into Sunday morning. Winds will also be a bit breezy with gusts as high as 35 mph, starting in the afternoon. Winds will also be breezy through the overnight period. As you go to bed Saturday night, don’t forget to set those stove and microwave clocks back one hours with the end of Daylight-Saving Time as we fall back an hour! (We gain an hour of sleep).

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for spotty showers in the morning and afternoon hours. Cloud coverage will start to erode with a few rays of sunshine by the afternoon and evening. Winds will also be a bit breezy. Temperature wise, we will be back in the low 70s for daytime highs.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies with thermometers maxing out in the low 70s to upper 60s. It will continue to be quiet overall in the weather department.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny and quiet again across the Ohio Valley. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s. High pressure will be overhead, keeping the region quiet.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds with sun for the area. Temperatures will range in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies will reign supreme with a stray shower or two for the afternoon. Temperatures will trend in the mid to low 60s.

FRIDAY: Another round of possible precip for the end of the week. Temperatures will trend in the lower 60s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey