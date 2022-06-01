(7 Day Forecast)

Wednesday: Starting off the day with sunshine before clouds start to build into the area. From there we will have rain showers joining in later this evening. Temperatures will still be warm again for the day with a high of 86 degrees. We are under 1 or 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Main concern is gusty winds with a slight chance for hail as well.

Thursday: Showers sticking around through the day. It will be on-and-off throughout the day. We could see a couple peeks of sunshine here and there, but it will generally be a cloudier day. High of 73.

Friday: Mostly clear with a high of 74 degrees. Going to be a great day overall.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 75.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high of 80.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 79.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 80.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler