(7 Day Forecast)

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers starting in the afternoon. We are not looking at much in the way of rain and we will not see rain for a good portion of the day. The scattered showers will just periodically give us a shower. High of 81 degrees.

Saturday: A few showers may carry over into this morning, but it should mainly be done before most of us wake up. The cloud will clear through the day and provide us with some sunshine. High of 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, high of 82.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high of 85.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. High of 86.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. High of 82.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high of 81.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler