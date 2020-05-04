Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Clouds and showers return Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: Patchy clouds with cooler air, Lows 35-39.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then rain showers, Highs 56-60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 50-54.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds then rain showers, Highs 56-60.

SATURDAY: Flurry possible then variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 46-50.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less breezy, Highs 52-56

MONDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 56-60.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

