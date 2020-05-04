Clouds and showers return Tuesday

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: Patchy clouds with cooler air, Lows 35-39.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds then rain showers, Highs 56-60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers, Highs 50-54.
THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix, breezy and cooler, Highs near 60.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds then rain showers, Highs 56-60.
SATURDAY: Flurry possible then variable clouds, breezy and cold, Highs 46-50.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and less breezy, Highs 52-56
MONDAY: Variable cloudiness with rain showers, Highs 56-60.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker