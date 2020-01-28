Clouds and snow flurries continue

7 Day Forecast
TODAY: Overcast skies with few snow showers, still cold, Highs 34-37.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and calm, but colder, Lows 25-28.
WEDNESDAY: Still generally cloudy but dry and chilly, Highs 36-39.
THURSDAY: Few peeks of sun finally and still dry, Highs 39-42.
FRIDAY: Partial sunshine with clouds, dry, Highs 40-43.
SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy, light rain or snow shower, Highs 42-45.
SUNDAY: Scattered light snow showers, Highs 41-43.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies, dry and milder, Highs 47-50.
–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman