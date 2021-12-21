Clouds build in with colder air for Wednesday

7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: It was another mainly sunny day for the Ohio Valley again today. A few mid to upper-level clouds were present, but that just provided some eye candy for us to look at. The dominant feature was the sunshine and blue skies as we turn the calendar into the Winter season. We are now going to see days getting longer as we head into the new year. High temperatures today didn’t warm up too much, only maxing out in the mid 40s. There will be an increase in cloud cover as we head into the overnight hours. A weak cold front will move through, allowing the clouds to increase and the winds to pick up. Winds will blow from the southwest tonight around 5-10 mph with gusts of 25 after midnight. We will see wind chill values in the teens tomorrow morning. Temperatures will get down in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds will be introduced to the Ohio Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as that cold front moves through. Our high temperature will be reflective with that much colder air in place, as we will struggle to get out of the mid 30s. It will likely be a breezy day as well, with sustained winds from the west around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible.

THURSDAY: A seasonable day is likely as we transition closer to the holiday. High temperatures will be back in the lower 40s but a warming trend is expected as we head into the weekend. That will decrease the odds of a white Christmas for now. If anything, it could be more brown than white with an uptick in rain.

FRIDAY: Christmas Eve has arrived! The odds are not in our favor with the current forecast and trend in weather model data (yes, I always like the trend). A new weather system will roll through, ushering in warmer than average air into the valley. This warm air will allow precip to fall as rain for the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will be in the lower 50s. Winds will also start to become breezy in the afternoon.

SATURDAY: Merry Christmas to EVERYONE across the Ohio Valley! In terms of your weather, keep an umbrella with you if you plan to travel to grandma’s house. A few lingering rain showers are possible throughout the morning and once again into the afternoon. Winds will stay breezy and temps will be mild, as we max out thermometers in the lower 50s once again. That will end our chances for a white Christmas. It may have been easier to have snow than rain because it will not look as pretty!

SUNDAY: Broken clouds and sun for Sunday with seasonably cold air in place. High temps will be back in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a chance for rain. High temps in the mid to low 40s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey