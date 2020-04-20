Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Clouds clear giving way to sunshine today

TODAY: Clouds to start, becoming mostly sunny and nice, Highs 57-60.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds again, showers by dawn, Lows 44-47.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain showers, cool & windy, Highs 49-52.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny sky, mainly dry, Highs 53-56.
THURSDAY: Overcast with rain likely off and on, Highs 59-62.
FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs near 60.
SATURDAY: Clouds stay with few rain showers, Highs 60-63.
SUNDAY: Still cloudy with isolated showers, Highs 58-60.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman

