Clouds clear giving way to sunshine today

TODAY: Clouds to start, becoming mostly sunny and nice, Highs 57-60.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds again, showers by dawn, Lows 44-47.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain showers, cool & windy, Highs 49-52.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny sky, mainly dry, Highs 53-56.

THURSDAY: Overcast with rain likely off and on, Highs 59-62.

FRIDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers, Highs near 60.

SATURDAY: Clouds stay with few rain showers, Highs 60-63.

SUNDAY: Still cloudy with isolated showers, Highs 58-60.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman