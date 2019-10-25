Clouds increase before weekend rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Broken clouds to mostly cloudy and dry, seasonable, Highs 60-63.
TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and staying dry, Lows 45-47.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers then soaking rain by night, Highs 60-62.
SUNDAY: Morning rain likely, then mostly cloudy, mild, Highs 63-66.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, drier & seasonable, Highs 62-64.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and dry, slightly cooler, Highs 64-67.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds with isolated showers, Highs 57-60.
THURSDAY: Cooler with clouds and few showers, Highs 55-58.

–Meteorologist Emily Goodman

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter