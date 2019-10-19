Clouds increase on a mild Saturday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: More clouds and milder air, Lows 46-49.
SUNDAY: Few areas of morning fog, mostly sunny skies, Highs 67-70.
MONDAY: Warming up with a partly sunny start, then evening showers, Highs 72-75.
TUESDAY: Morning rain showers, then gradually drying in the afternoon, Highs 62-64.
WEDNESDAY: Staying dry but cooler, Highs near 60.
THURSDAY: Slight warm-up under a mainly sunny sky, Highs 63-65.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with evening showers, Highs 67-69.
SATURDAY: Cooler with remnant rain showers, Highs 58-60.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler