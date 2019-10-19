Clouds increase on a mild Saturday night

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: AM clouds, PM sun, slightly warmer and less windy, Highs 56-58.TONIGHT: Clearing skies and even colder, frost possible, Lows 36-39.SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and a pleasant day, Highs 67-70.SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix, and a bit warmer, Highs 70-73.MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers by night, Highs 72-74.TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mild, Highs 65-68.WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and dry, but cool again, Highs 57-60.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs 63-66.