Clouds increase on a warm Saturday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, warm and muggy, Lows 67-70.

SUNDAY: Patchy AM fog, a storm or two early, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-90.

MONDAY: Hot and humid, chance for a thunderstorm later in the day, Highs 88-91.

TUESDAY: Heat continues with a higher possibility for showers and storms, Highs 86-89.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, thunderstorms linger, Highs 83-85.

THURSDAY: Much cooler and drier, broken clouds, Highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Abundance of sunshine and really nice, Highs 77-80.

SATURDAY: Calm with sunshine and minimal cloud, Highs 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler