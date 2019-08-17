Breaking News
Clouds increase on a warm Saturday night

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies, warm and muggy, Lows 67-70.
SUNDAY: Patchy AM fog, a storm or two early, otherwise partly sunny, Highs 87-90.
MONDAY: Hot and humid, chance for a thunderstorm later in the day, Highs 88-91.
TUESDAY: Heat continues with a higher possibility for showers and storms, Highs 86-89.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler, thunderstorms linger, Highs 83-85.
THURSDAY: Much cooler and drier, broken clouds, Highs near 80.
FRIDAY: Abundance of sunshine and really nice, Highs 77-80.
SATURDAY: Calm with sunshine and minimal cloud, Highs 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

