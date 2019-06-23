Clouds increase on Sunday night

Weather
Posted: / Updated:
7DAYAGAIN_1549913147942.png

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover, rain before dawn, Lows 64-67.
MONDAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible hail from ongoing thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies, breezy, Highs 78-81.
WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunny skies with minimal clouds, Highs 82-84.
THURSDAY: More sun than clouds, pleasant, Highs 83-85.
FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine, hot, Highs could exceed 85.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, potential for thunderstorms exists, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, not as hot, Highs 79-82.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter