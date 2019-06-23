Clouds increase on Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover, rain before dawn, Lows 64-67.
MONDAY: Heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible hail from ongoing thunderstorms, Highs 80-82.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies, breezy, Highs 78-81.
WEDNESDAY: Primarily sunny skies with minimal clouds, Highs 82-84.
THURSDAY: More sun than clouds, pleasant, Highs 83-85.
FRIDAY: Abundant sunshine, hot, Highs could exceed 85.
SATURDAY: Sun and cloud mixture, potential for thunderstorms exists, Highs 82-85.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, not as hot, Highs 79-82.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler