Clouds move in Sunday night

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover and not as cold, Lows 30-33.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, a minimal chance for showers, Highs 48-51.

TUESDAY: Overcast, a little cooler, chance for showers, Highs near 45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers, Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, PM showers likely, Highs 53-55.

FRIDAY: AM showers likely, then a gradually clearing, Highs 46-48.

SATURDAY: Chance for a few showers, Highs 45-47.

SUNDAY: Trending drier with broken clouds, Highs 47-49.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler