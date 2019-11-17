Clouds move in Sunday night

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover and not as cold, Lows 30-33.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, a minimal chance for showers, Highs 48-51.
TUESDAY: Overcast, a little cooler, chance for showers, Highs near 45.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, PM showers likely, Highs 53-55.
FRIDAY: AM showers likely, then a gradually clearing, Highs 46-48.
SATURDAY: Chance for a few showers, Highs 45-47.
SUNDAY: Trending drier with broken clouds, Highs 47-49.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter