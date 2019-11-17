Clouds move in Sunday night

7-Day Forecast
TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover and not as cold, Lows 30-33.
MONDAY: Mainly cloudy, a minimal chance for showers, Highs 48-51.
TUESDAY: Overcast, a little cooler, chance for showers, Highs near 45.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, slight chance for showers, Highs near 50.
THURSDAY: Cloudy, PM showers likely, Highs 53-55.
FRIDAY: AM showers likely, then a gradually clearing, Highs 46-48.
SATURDAY: Chance for a few showers, Highs 45-47.
SUNDAY: Trending drier with broken clouds, Highs 47-49.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler