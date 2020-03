Clouds return and so does milder air

7 Day Forecast

TODAY: Peek of sun early then a mostly cloudy sky, mild, Highs 49-52.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty shower, Lows 40-43.

TUESDAY: Few spotty showers toward midday, slightly warmer, Highs 51-54.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy and dry start, soaking rain late day, Highs 58-60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain likely, warmer, Highs 65-68.

FRIDAY: Even warmer, rain showers with stray t-storm, Highs 68-71.

SATURDAY: Broken clouds, drier but much cooler, Highs 45-47.

SUNDAY: Turning mostly sunny, nice and dry, Highs 47-50.

–WTRF Meteorologist Emily Goodman