7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Beautiful weather for the Ohio Valley this weekend with that spilling over into the beginning of the new work-week. Temperatures stay unseasonably warm for October standards; we woke up to low 40s and upper 30s with maximum temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The sunshine will reign supreme for most of the afternoon and early evening hours. We will see a shift in weather pattern for tomorrow, with a return of cloudy skies. Tonight, clouds will increase west to east and aid in temperatures staying mild for the overnight period. We will wake up to temps in the upper 40s. Winds will blow from the southeast around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Although broken clouds and sunshine will be around for the first half of the day, we will see mostly cloudy conditions for the back half of the day. Winds will blow from the south around 5-10 mph with daytime highs in the mid to low 70s. There could be a few spotty showers in the late evening hours as our next weather system approaches. Most of the rain will fall Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy with a return of seasonal temperatures, as well as scattered rain showers for the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop but be back within the seasonable range as we max out in the lower 60s. Winds could be a bit breezy at times, nothing problematic.

THURSDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the second half of the week. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 60s. It will be a nice October day for any trick or treating adventures!

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and near seasonable temperatures! We will stay with temps in the low 60s for the next week of football across Ohio and West Virginia. Dress in layers once again for Friday night lights, as it will get cooler once sunset takes place.

SATURDAY: We will see an increasing cloud deck with dry weather for the first half of the weekend. Temperature wise, we will max out in the mid to low 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will be in the mid to low 60s.

MONDAY: A return of rain showers for the new week. Temperature wise, likely ranging in the mid to low 60s again.

