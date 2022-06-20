(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies through the day with a few isolated showers here and there. It will not be much rain overall, but a sprinkle will be around through the day. High of 73 is nice and cool once again with low humidity.

Tuesday: Humidity starting to make it feel a little bit stickier as we go through the first day of Summer with lots of sunshine around the area. A very hot day with a high of 90.

Wednesday: Hot and humid for the day with a high of 92 degrees. There is a chance for some showers in the second half of the day as a cold front passes through the region. Storms could also be back in the forecast as this moves through.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 85.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 87.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 88.

Sunday: Clouds increasing through the day with a chance for rain showers. High of 89.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler