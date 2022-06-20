(7 Day Forecast)

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies through the day with a few isolated showers here and there.  It will not be much rain overall, but a sprinkle will be around through the day.  High of 73 is nice and cool once again with low humidity.

Tuesday: Humidity starting to make it feel a little bit stickier as we go through the first day of Summer with lots of sunshine around the area.  A very hot day with a high of 90.

Wednesday: Hot and humid for the day with a high of 92 degrees.  There is a chance for some showers in the second half of the day as a cold front passes through the region.  Storms could also be back in the forecast as this moves through.

Thursday:  Mostly sunny, high of 85.

Friday:  Mostly sunny, high of 87.

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, high of 88.

Sunday:  Clouds increasing through the day with a chance for rain showers.  High of 89.

-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler