(7 Day Forecast)
Monday: Mostly cloudy skies through the day with a few isolated showers here and there. It will not be much rain overall, but a sprinkle will be around through the day. High of 73 is nice and cool once again with low humidity.
Tuesday: Humidity starting to make it feel a little bit stickier as we go through the first day of Summer with lots of sunshine around the area. A very hot day with a high of 90.
Wednesday: Hot and humid for the day with a high of 92 degrees. There is a chance for some showers in the second half of the day as a cold front passes through the region. Storms could also be back in the forecast as this moves through.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high of 85.
Friday: Mostly sunny, high of 87.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, high of 88.
Sunday: Clouds increasing through the day with a chance for rain showers. High of 89.
-WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Aaron Myler