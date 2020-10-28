Clouds stick around for the midpoint of the new work week

7-Day Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Clouds will be sticking around as we head into the mid-point of the work week. Most of the rain/drizzle will stop by the mid morning hours. We will be left with rather cloudy and overcast skies once again. Our winds will not be noticeable, but they are influencing our cloud coverage. Winds from the SW are blowing in moisture to the upper levels and that is why we will remain with more clouds than sun. However, in the early afternoon we could see a stray glimmer of sunshine. Expected high temperatures today will be seasonable, around 56-58. Clouds will stick around into the overnight where we will start with a good soaking rain.

THURSDAY: Break out the umbrellas and I hope they were able to get a good stretch in, they will be working for at least 24 hours if you are out and about. Once Hurricane Zeta makes landfall in the Gulf region, it will mix with a low pressure system and bring buckets of rainfall and moisture into the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley. Models are estimating an inch to 2 inches of rain by the time this system wraps up on Friday morning. We will not be warming up much from where our overnight low is on Wednesday. Highs will be around 50-52. One positive fact about this last Thursday in October is that we will be only 4 weeks away from Thanksgiving! I can already smell the turkey…..

FRIDAY: Rain showers will be wrapping up by Friday morning. Afterwards, clouds will start to thin out some and we will be left with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be around 48-50, which is chilly. Overnight lows will approach the freezing mark.

SATURDAY: Happy Halloween! Mostly sunny skies will welcome in the weekend. It will be a good day to go to the pumpkin patch for that last second pumpkin carving. It will be jacket and flannel weather for sure with highs around 54-56. Trick or treaters may want to wear a jacket under their costume.

SUNDAY: November welcomes in the end of Daylight Saving time so turn those clocks back an hour and enjoy that extra hour of sleep. I know I will! Weather wise we see mostly cloudy skies and Fall-like temperatures. Highs will be around 55-57.

MONDAY: The beginning of the new work week showcases mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures for the first week of November. Highs expected to be around 47-49.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and staying dry. Highs around 53-55.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Zach Petey