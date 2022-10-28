We started off our day yesterday a bit on the gloomy side, with some AM drizzle and a thick cloud cover for the first half of our day. We look to start off our morning with some more cloud cover again, but this time around it looks to be a higher thinner layer of Cirrostratus clouds.

Friday: Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny for our day today. Once again we are starting off our morning with some clouds. Today is a thinner and less widespread layer of clouds. SO by the time we make it to the afternoon and especially dinner time, we should be back to sunny and clear skies! Our high temperatures today will be in the low 60’s.

Saturday: It will be a beautiful day to start the weekend. Mostly sunny to clear skies with above average temperatures for your day on Saturday. Expect to see our highs in the mid 60’s with a couple spots pushing into the upper 60’s.

Sunday: While the weekend begins beautiful, the weekend ends a bit gloomy. We keep our temperatures in the mid 60’s, but that’s only because we will see cloud cover roll in Quickly Saturday into Sunday. A couple of showers are possible, but that’s mainly for after midnight with a spotty shower possible as early as 10pm.

Monday: Things will be a bit gloomy for our Halloween on Monday. Cloudy skies and scattered showers are likely. High temperatures will remain in the mid 60’s. So if your taking your kids out trick or treating, you might want to keep the rain jackets and an umbrella or two handy.

Tuesday: Starting off gloomy but becoming more pleasant by dinner. We’ll start off our Tuesday morning with clouds and drizzle, but we will see skies clearing throughout the day, so by the time we get to dinner time we will be back to sunny skies.

Wednesday: Beautiful looking and feeling weather for the middle of the week. Mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny skies continue for your Thursday. We will also we our high temperatures sitting right around 70 degrees. Most area’s in the upper 60’s, with a couple spots pushing into the lower 70’s.

-StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Adam Feick