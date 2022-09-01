7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Sunshine and blue skies across the Ohio Valley for the beginning of the day! We were treated to a cooler, yet seasonable start with morning temperatures in the upper 50s. Cloud coverage started to increase as we approached lunchtime and stepped into the afternoon hours as a wave of upper-level energy moved through. Even a few showers formed along the I 77 corridor. Daytime highs were back in the lower 80s with it feeling slightly sticky outside. Past dinner, the few pockets of clouds will start to clear out as we head into the overnight hours. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies with slightly sticky conditions for the Ohio Valley. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s with winds blowing from the east around 3-7 mph. Pockets of river valley fog are possible for the morning commute tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to end the week. Temperatures will sit in the mid to low 80s for maximum temps on Friday. It will be great weather to be outside for some Friday night football across Ohio and West Virginia. Just remember to bring a light jacket for when the sun sets. Dew points will start to feel more sticky into the weekend.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases and increase in cloud cover for the area along with seasonably warm air in place. It may feel sticky with daytime highs back in the mid-80s. A stray shower or two could fire up in the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging in the mid-80s. There is a chance for a few showers across the area, primarily in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is also possible.

MONDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the new week and for Labor Day itself. Daytime highs will be in the lower 80s. A spotty shower or two is possible for the afternoon hours as a cold front advances through.

TUESDAY: Cooler air starts to move in with cloud coverage returning. Daytime highs will sit in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun. Daytime highs will range in the mid to low 80s. Dew points may start to increase as well.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with maximum temperatures in the lower 80s.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey