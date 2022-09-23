7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: With the first morning of Fall in the books, its all down hill from here. It was brisk in some portions of the Ohio Valley, as temperatures dipped down to the lower 40s in some spots. The good news, the sunshine was out in full force today with high pressure overhead. That kept conditions mainly warmer than what it could have been. Cloudless skies stuck around throughout the afternoon even into the evening hours. Heading out for some Friday night lights? Bring a jacket. Temperatures will quickly cool off into the 50s once sunset occurs (roughly around 7:18 PM). Clouds will start increase as we head into the morning hours Saturday. Tonight, temperatures will drop once again below average, into the mid-40s. Winds will blow from the north around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: The weekend showcases another dose of cooler air as daytime highs will max out in the mid-60s. Sky coverage will mix in sun and clouds throughout the day. Clouds will become more prevalent for the afternoon, ahead of our next weather maker. A few spotty showers could work their way into the region late in the evening hours. Most of the rain will likely hold off until Sunday.

SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy skies with widespread rain showers across the board. Through the afternoon, we could see a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Winds will also be a bit breezy with gusts of 30 mph possible. We will stay breezy into Monday as well.

MONDAY: Another round of possible showers is in the mix for early next week. Most of the region should trend dry. Daytime highs will trend in the mid to low 60s. It will feel a bit cooler with breezy winds across the area.

TUESDAY: Patchy clouds and sun for the Ohio Valley with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. We could see a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies as we head into the midpoint of the week. Temperatures will trend cooler than average again, maxing out in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with broad high pressure back across board. Daytime highs will be in the lower 60s. This is still about 10 degrees below average from where we should be.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny, dry, and quiet for a football Friday across the Ohio Valley! And oh yes it will feel like Fall! Temperatures will trend to be a bit cooler, maxing out in the mid to low 60s. Plan to breakout the Fall flannels, pumpkin spice lattes, and anything else you may need to stay warm on the sidelines.

-WTRF StormTracker7 Chief Meteorologist Zach Petey