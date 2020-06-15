Cloudy AM start to Monday

7-Day Forecast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy AM with more sunshine later, stray PM shower, Highs around 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs around 80.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunshine with PM storms possible, Highs 81-83.
FRIDAY: Warming up, a couple of PM storms possible, Highs around 85.
SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry and sunny, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs 81-83.
–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler