Cloudy AM start to Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly cloudy AM with more sunshine later, stray PM shower, Highs around 75.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Staying dry and nice, Highs around 80.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunshine with PM storms possible, Highs 81-83.
FRIDAY: Warming up, a couple of PM storms possible, Highs around 85.
SATURDAY: Trending mostly dry and sunny, Highs 85-87.
SUNDAY: A sun and cloud mix with a chance of showers and storms later, Highs 81-83.

–WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Alexa Trischler

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter